Georges St-Pierre returns to UFC with middleweight title win over Michael Bisping

After a nearly four-year hiatus from competitive mixed martial arts, former welterweight titlist Georges St-Pierre returned to the Ultimate Fighting Championship with a third-round submission win over Michael Bisping to win the middleweight championship of the world in the main event of UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden Saturday night.
St-Pierre floored Bisping with a punch to the jaw, and then, followed with a series of a dozen strikes, mostly elbows. Bisping stayed in a defensive posture, but gave up his back, and despite having serious cuts on the bridge of his nose and top of the forehead, St-Pierre locked in a rear-naked choke.
St-Pierre held the submission hold until Bisping went out, which forced the referee’s stoppage.
