Georges St-Pierre returns to UFC with middleweight title win over Michael Bisping

Georges St-Pierre speaks during a press conference to promote his middleweight title bout against Michael Bisping (not pictured) prior to weigh ins for UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena. (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

Welcome back, welcome back, welcome back!

After a nearly four-year hiatus from competitive mixed martial arts, former welterweight titlist Georges St-Pierre returned to the Ultimate Fighting Championship with a third-round submission win over Michael Bisping to win the middleweight championship of the world in the main event of UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden Saturday night.

St-Pierre floored Bisping with a punch to the jaw, and then, followed with a series of a dozen strikes, mostly elbows. Bisping stayed in a defensive posture, but gave up his back, and despite having serious cuts on the bridge of his nose and top of the forehead, St-Pierre locked in a rear-naked choke.

St-Pierre held the submission hold until Bisping went out, which forced the referee’s stoppage.

