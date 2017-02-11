Featherweight title contender Germaine de Randamie expects the "toughest fight of my career" against Holly Holm at UFC 208. (Photo: Per Haljestam, Custom)

Through 10 years of competition, Dutch mixed martial artist Germaine de Randamie has fought in the full-contact discipline of Muay Thai, battled against a man in the boxing ring and travelled the world to hone her crafts.



And yet, when “The Iron Lady” steps into The Octagon for a world featherweight championship fight against Holly Holm at UFC 209 in Barclays Center in Brooklyn tonight, she is expecting an opponent hungry to break a two-fight losing streak.



“Every fight is the toughest fight of my career,” de Randamie said at the open workouts. “I respect Holly. She’s a tough, tremendous athlete. For me, it’s such an honor to fight her. She’s a great champion, but you know, I’m ready. If I can fight a man, I can fight Holly. Let’s do this.”



De Randamie is on a two-fight winning streak and has a 3-1 record inside the UFC, with her only setback coming against current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes on November 6, 2013.



As such, she enters the fight as an odds-on favorite to win, but that is of little comfort to her heading into the fight.



“I don’t hang myself up on odds,” de Randamie said. “I’m fighting a tremendous athlete in Holly Holm. I have to be on top of my game. Every mistake I will make could be fatal. I know I’m going to face the best Holly Holm, and I wouldn’t want anything less, but the best Holly Holm.



“I don’t expect her to stand and trade. I don’t think that’s her style of fighting. I hope she does. Look at all these amazing people. They want to see us bang it out in the middle of that cage, so let’s do it. Let’s bang it out. I don’t think she will do that, but I do believe it’s going to be an amazing fight. Like Mike Tyson said, ‘Everybody has a plan until they get hit in the face.’”



De Randamie, who was 46-0 with 30 knockouts in Muay Thai competitions, has previously won one Dutch, three European and 10 world championships across three weight classes, and she has kept every one of the belts as a reminder of past successes.



But there still is room on the mantle for another belt, and de Randamie plans on bringing the UFC Championship to Holland.



“I just want people to realize that everything is possible,” de Randamie said. “Like I said earlier, nobody would have expected me to headline this card. Nobody! And dreams are possible. You’ve just got to go for it. Don’t let anybody stop you, no matter what you dream, even if it’s the smallest thing. Not everybody has to become a fighter. Just go after your dreams. Die with memories, not dreams.”

