Golf meets football in Northeast Ohio

AKRON - Much of the spotlight is on Northeast Ohio this weekend as the Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts its newest class and the world’s best golfers compete at the Bridgestone Invitational.

When the two sporting events coincide with one another, it makes for a unique experience.

"It’s huge," said Dennis Lenihan who took his 7-year-old son to experience the Bridgestone Invitational. "The little kids who are really interested in golf get to come out and see the guys they see on TV. So it’s really nice"

Cleveland Browns mascot "Chomps" made a trip to Bridgestone on Friday, caught with a Swensons bag during a lunch break. Former Browns player Kevin Mack was also scheduled to make an appearance on the course.

If you're not a fan of football and golf , there's still a way to get in on the action, especially if you live close to the one of these events. Residents near Firestone Country Club and the Pro Football HOF can make some serious cash.

"We’ve parked up to 35 cars if they leave their keys," Peggy Page of Akron.

Page charges $20 for drivers to park their car on her lawn. She has been doing it for more than 15 years.

"The ones who don’t want to walk that far, they know a good thing when they see it.

