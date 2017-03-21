8-year-old girl to compete at 'Drive, Putt, and Chip' contest at Augusta

(Photo: Submitted)

OK, how many of you golfers would give anything to play a round at Augusta National, home of The Masters?

An 8-year-old Warren girl is going to get that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity next month.

Gianna Clemente, who has won 70 of 82 tournaments that she has entered, will play at Augusta as part of the 2017 Drive, Chip, and Putt Championship on April 2.

Before she heads to Georgia, Gianna stopped by the WKYC Channel 3 studios for a conversation with Jim Donovan. Watch on the player above.

Gianna is also active in the Win Green Campaign. You can find out more about this wonderful charity here.

