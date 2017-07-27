Dustin Johnson, world's No. 1 golfer, commits to play in Bridgestone Invitational

Dustin Johnson of the United States hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the final round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on July 23, 2017 in Southport, England. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) (Photo: Stuart Franklin, 2017 Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson will defend his title at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational. The world's No. 1 golfer announced on Thursday that he has committed to play in next week's tournament in Akron.

A 15-time PGA Tour winner, Johnson attained the world's No. 1 ranking in February with a win in the Genesis Open, his first of three tour victories this season. That matches Johnson's total number of victories from a season ago, including his one-stroke victory over Scott Piercy in last year's Bridgestone Invitational.

In addition to his 2016 victory in the U.S. Open, Johnson lays claim to five total World Golf Championships, trailing only Tiger Woods (18) for the most all time. In committing to play in the Bridgestone, Johnson will seek his sixth, but will face stiff competition from a field that also includes the world's No. 2 golfer, Jordan Spieth, who will be making his first appearance since his victory in The Open Championship.

Other golfers committed to take part in this year's Bridgestone Invitational include Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Matt Kuchar. The tournament will be held Aug. 2-6 at Firestone Country Club’s South Course.

