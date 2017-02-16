Hitting the links: Tips to improve your game just in time for nice weather

Golf professional Katie Jenior shows WKYC Channel 3's Jim Donovan some tricks of the trade prior to this weekend's Cleveland Golf and Travel Show. (Photo: WKYC)

Spring is coming and with warm weather forecast for this weekend, many golfers will be hitting the links and checking out the Cleveland Golf and Travel Show at the I-X Center.

The show starts Friday and goes through Sunday. It features golf equipment, accessories and nearly 100 local and national golf resorts so you can plan a golf vacation. You can also get tips and 10 minute free lessons from local members of the Northern Ohio PGA to improve your game.

One of those members is Katie Jenior, a golf professional at Barrington Golf Club in Aurora. She is also certified in golf fitness as well as instruction. She talked with Jim Donovan on Channel 3 News at 7. You can watch that interview in the player above.

