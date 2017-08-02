WKYC
RECAP | Media Day for the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron

Dave "Dino" DeNatale and Ben Axelrod, WKYC 8:37 PM. EDT August 02, 2017

AKRON - Welcome to Firestone Country Club in Akron as we get ready for the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational starting on Thursday. Wednesday is Media Day as the players in the field finish up their practice rounds and chat with reporters.

WKYC.com's Dave DeNatale and Ben Axelrod are at Firestone and are scheduled to hear from several players including defending champion Dustin Johnson, as well as Jordan Spieth, who recently won the Open Championship. 

You can watch Dino and Ben preview the WGC-Bridgestone on WKYC's Facebook Live below: 

Follow along with our tweets using the hashtag #3Golf

