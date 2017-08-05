Thomas Pieters, Zach Johnson share lead at Bridgestone Invitational

Thomas Pieters hits his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the WGC - Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club - South Course. (Photo: Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports)

AKRON (AP) - Thomas Pieters ended a roller-coaster round with a 30-foot birdie putt for a 4-under 66 that gave him a share of the lead with Zach Johnson going into the final round of the Bridgestone Invitational.



Pieters built a big lead early with five birdies on his opening eight holes at Firestone, only to run into trouble off the tee. He made only three pars over his last 11 holes and wound up with his best chance yet to win in America.



Johnson, who hasn't won since capturing his second major at St. Andrews in 2015, holed a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th for a 65.



They were at 9-under 201.



Scott Hend, who got into his first Bridgestone Invitational on a loophole, shot a 63 and was one back.

