Crestwood Local Schools suspends football games until further notice

A football. (Photo: Thinkstock)

MANTUA, OHIO - The Crestwood Local School District has canceled tonight's football game and suspended its football operations until further notice.

According to a statement issued by the district, Crestwood's game at Mogadore has been canceled and a statement issued by Crestwood Superintendent David Toth says the district has "suspended all high school football operations effective immediately until such time as the Superintendent announces otherwise."

Reason for the team's operational suspension has not been provided.

Read the statement in full below:

“The Crestwood Local School District has suspended all High School football operations effective immediately until such time as the Superintendent announces otherwise. No further comment shall be made at this time due to state and federal privacy laws. Any and all updates regarding this matter will be issued by the Superintendent only.”

