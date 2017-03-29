Division IV State Champion Lutheran East boys basketball team visits WKYC

(Photo: Twitter)

What a great weekend for Northeast Ohio at the High School Boys Basketball State Championships!

Massillon Jackson captured the Division I crown. Akron St. Vincent St. Mary's brought home the Division II title. Villa Angela St. Joseph won the Division III state championship.

And to complete the sweep, Lutheran East was victorious in Division IV. On Wednesday night, Head Coach Anthony Jones brought his Falcons down to the WKYC Channel 3 studios to chat with our Jim Donovan during our 7:00 p.m. news. Watch the interview in the player above.

Congratulations to all four teams on their state championships!

