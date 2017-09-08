GAME CHANGERS: Avon Lake at Avon

AVON - Avon Lake senior safety Andrew Butrey and Avon senior linebacker Alex Waters are the Channel 3 "Game Changers" for week 3 of the high school football season.

Butrey, a captain for Matt Kostelnik's Shoremen, suffered a broken left leg in the Shoremen's playoff loss to Anthony Wayne last November, but made a speedy recovery in time for two-a-day practices and the regular season. He holds a 4.25 GPA and hopes to attend Ohio State University.

"I've just been working super hard, harder than I ever worked before the injury," Butrey said. "It's just great to be out here and great to play the game again."

Waters, a captain for Mike Elder's Eagles, also displays leadership off the gridiron. He traveled to Honduras for a mission trip in February, helping distribute medicine to local villages. Waters holds a 3.85 GPA and hopes to enter the medical field after attending Ohio State University.

"It was amazing. It was so humbling," Waters said of his mission trip. "It just changed my whole outlook on life."

Avon routed Avon Lake, 31-6, to take home the Silver Rail Trophy.



