GAME CHANGERS | Copley at Bedford

BEDFORD - BEDFORD - Bedford speedster Davion Johnson and Copley twins Blake and Bryce Traylor are the Channel 3 "Game Changers" for week 4 of the high school football season.

Johnson has battled through a muscle disorder called Erb's palsy to become a star wide receiver and safety for Sean Williams' Bearcats. Despite his small stature--listed at just 5'8" and 160 lbs.--Division I colleges are lining up for this big-time playmaker, including offers from Iowa State and Robert Morris. Johnson is an all-seasons talent, starting on the basketball team in the winter and running track in the spring. He also excels in the classroom, holding a 3.7 GPA.

Blake and Bryce Traylor have each started on Scott Chouinard's Indians for the past three seasons. The identical twins both play linebacker on defense, and Bryce--a fullback--blocks for Blake--the Indians' running back--on offense. Bryce also plays in Copley's band, while Blake runs track in the spring. The brothers are heavily involved with church and other school programs, and both hold GPAs around the 3.5 mark.

Johnson helped the Bearcats drub the Indians Friday night with three touchdowns and more than 300 receiving yards. Blake Traylor scored the first touchdown of the game, but the Bearcats rolled over the Indians, 52-21.

