GAME CHANGERS | North Olmsted vs. Olmsted Falls

Senior captains Josh Jaeckin from Olmsted Falls and Samer Babi from North Olmsted are Channel 3's "Game Changers" for week 10 of the high school football season.

Jaeckin, a two-way standout for Tom DeLuca's Bulldogs, has missed eight games this season with four stress fractures in his right foot.

But his time on the sidelines is likely coming to an end.

If an X-ray examination early next week goes as expected, Jaeckin will play in Olmsted Falls' first-round playoff game next Friday.

"I'm pretty excited," said Jaeckin, who will get one last chance to play at home. "It's going to make it like a 'senior night' for me that night so I'm really pumped for it."

On the other side of the field, North Olmsted's Samer Babi did not suit up for the Eagles' season finale for a different reason.

Babi was diagnosed with a type of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma -- or RMS -- in May, and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Despite no longer being able to play football, the 17-year-old has stalked the Eagles' sideline each Friday of the season.

And it doesn't stop there.

Babi was voted North Olmsted's homecoming king. He is also in charge of the football team's "Kick It For Cancer" chapter, helping others who are sharing his fight.

"If I can help people through this time in my life than I know that I've succeeded," Babi said. "Me beating cancer is not just me personally beating cancer. It's more than that. It's helping other people who are struggling with what I'm going through."

Olmsted Falls routed North Olmsted, 49-7, behind 49 unanswered points. The Bulldogs finished the regular season on an eight-game winning streak and will host a home playoff game next week.

North Olmsted's season comes to an end with a 4-6 record.

© 2017 WKYC-TV