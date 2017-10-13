GAME CHANGERS | Padua vs. Benedictine

BEDFORD - BEDFORD - Junior linebackers Crishawn Long of Padua and Matthias Chmielewski of Benedictine are the Channel 3 "Game Changers" for week 8 of the high school football season.

Long, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs a solid 190 pounds, has embraced the leadership role for the Bruins. He is drawing interest from Division I college, and boasts a 3.5 GPA in the classroom.

Chmielewski, a two-year starter for the Bengals, was nearly teammates with Long. He grew up in Parma and both of his older sisters attended Padua, but Chmielewski decided to blaze his own trail and attend Benedictine.

Chmielewski is receiving interest from MAC schools, and holds a 3.5 GPA.

Both Long and Chmielewski found the end zone in the 2nd half, but Long's Bruins tallied 21 points in the 4th quarter to come out on top at Bedford Stadium, 31-17.

Padua improves to 7-1, while Benedictine drops to 5-3.

