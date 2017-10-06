GAME CHANGERS | Rhodes vs. John Hay

CLEVELAND - John Hay receiver Javaughn Williams is the Channel 3 "Game Changer" for week 6 of the high school football season.

The Kent State commit and senior captain is wearing #10 for Rodney Decipeda's Hornets this season. Williams made the switch to honor his best friend and former teammate, Michael Chappman, who died in July after being hit by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting.

Chappman was 17-years-old.

"That was a big loss for me personally, because that was my go-to-guy," Williams said.

But through his loss, Williams has grown stronger. He bounced back from a hamstring injury to score two first half touchdowns against Rhodes Friday night.

"I just play like there's two of me," Williams said. "Me and Mike."

In Senate League action, Rhodes overcame an early 20-point deficit to dispatch Williams and the Hornets, 30-28.

© 2017 WKYC-TV