GAME CHANGERS | Rocky River vs. Bay

BAY VILLAGE - Bay's Vladimir Miskovic and Rocky River's Matt Popovich are the Channel 3 "Game Changers" for week 6 of the high school football season.

Vladimir Miskovic, an exchange student from Serbia, arrived in the United States in late July, just one day before the start of Bay's two-a-day practices. The senior started playing football in his home country only two years ago, but is seeing valuable playing time for Ron Rutt's Rockets at linebacker and on special teams.

Miskovic holds a 3.9 GPA and hopes to study mechanical engineering at an American college.

Matt Popovich is a four-year letter winner and two-time all-conference selection for Josh Wells' Pirates. The two-way starter at tailback and safety ranks eighth on Rocky River's all-time rushing list, and is described by Wells as a hard worker, leader and momentum changer.

Popovich also stars in the classroom, holding a 4.058 GPA. The senior captain is receiving interest from Division II schools to continue his academic and athletic careers.

