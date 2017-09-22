GAME CHANGERS | Strongsville at Solon

SOLON - Solon quarterback J.T. Caver and Strongsville lineman Aaron Savel are the Channel 3 "Game Changers" for week 5 of the high school football season.

Caver, a senior captain, has helped the Comets get off to a 4-1 start in his first year starting under center. Caver also stars on Solon's baseball team and is drawing college interest in both sports.

Caver is equally impressive when he's not weaing a jersey, holding a 3.7 GPA and frequently volunteering for his church. He takes pride in being a leader, both on and off the athletic field.

"I expect us to be the best we can be each and every day," Caver said before the Comets battled Strongsville Friday night. "I want us to give our best effort no matter what circumstance we're in. No matter how tough it is, I want us to come out even stronger."

Across the field, Strongsville lineman Aaron Savel is another captain displaying maturity beyond his years. When he was just 1-year-old, Savel was separated from his parents and moved in with his grandparents.

The grandson of Steven and Bonnie Savel now holds a 4.0 GPA and aspires to major in computer science at Ohio State. Though Bonnie has passed away, Steven still attends every Strongsville game.

"(My grandpa) is just the greatest guy I know, so I would say I definitely play for him and my grandma," Savel said. "I've been doing it for my whole life, and I feel like I owe it to them."

Solon rushed by Strongsville, 28-14, for the homecoming win. Comet running back Thomas Wilks found the end zone three times, including runs from 45 and 85 yards.

The win doubled as head coach Jim McQuaide's 200th career victory.

