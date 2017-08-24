High school football kicks off tonight

Archbishop High School senior football player Jonah Morris on defense in a 2015 regional tournament championship game against St. Vincent-St. Mary. (Photo: Tim Dubravetz-WKYC)

High school football is officially back, with several area schools beating the "Friday Night Lights" and choosing to kick off their seasons tonight.

The biggest game in the area will take place between two powerhouse programs, as last year's Division I state runner-up St. Ignatius travels to Akron to take on two-time defending D-III state champion Archbishop Hoban. It's just the second meeting between the two teams, and Hoban will also be moving up to D-II this year.

Here's a complete look at tonight's area high school matchups (All games start at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted):

Avon (10-1 in 2016) vs. Merritt Island, Fla. (7-4) - 8 p.m., Orlando, Fla.

Cleveland JFK (4-6) at Dover (7-4)

John Marshall (1-9) at Southeast (6-4)

Lincoln West (4-6) at Parma (5-5)

St. Ignatius (13-2) at Archbishop Hoban (14-1)

St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-5) at Tri-Valley (9-1)

