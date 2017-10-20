Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt returns to alma mater at Willoughby South; PHOTOS

(Photo: Rob Stuckey)

WILLOUGHBY - A distinguished alumni was back home at Willoughby South High School on Friday night.

Former Rebel star Kareem Hunt, now a rookie running back with the Kansas City Chiefs, was on the sidelines to take in the action between South and Mayfield.

Hunt is the NFL's leading rusher with 717 yards through seven games. He was taken by the Chiefs in the third round of this year's NFL Draft after a tremendous college career at Toledo, in which he became the school's all-time leading rusher.

At Willoughby South, Hunt put up electrifying numbers for Matt Duffy's Rebels in 2011 and 2012. He rushed for 2,289 yards and 38 touchdowns as a junior, then 2,675 yards and 44 touchdowns as a senior.

The Chiefs fell to Oakland in a Thursday night matchup and are off until October 30.

