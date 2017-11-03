LIST | Every local first round matchup for the OHSAA football playoffs

Glenville gets two wins reinstated (Photo: WKYC)

High school football's regular season came to an end last weekend, and what a season it was. However, now things get serious, with the first round of the playoffs set to begin.

This year will be a little bit different, as all seven football divisions will play their postseason games on Friday night through the state semifinals. Just as has been the case in years past, the higher seeded teams will host the first round games, before things go to neutral sites the rest of the way.

With all that in mind, here is a complete list of this Friday's playoff games which feature local teams. All games will kick off at 7:30 p.m.:

Division I

Region 1

(8) Massillon Perry (9-1) vs. (1) St. Ignatius (9-1)

(5) Massillon Jackson (8-2) vs. (4) Euclid (8-2)

(7) Canton McKinley (8-2) vs. St. Edward (9-1)

(6) Stow-Munroe Falls (9-1) vs. Mentor (9-1)

Region 2

(8) Lorain (8-2) vs. (1) Toledo Whitmer (10-0)

Division II

Region 5

(8) Mayfield (6-4) vs. (1) Archbishop Hoban (9-1)

(5) Hudson (7-3) vs. (4) Brush (8-2)

(7) Benedictine (6-4) vs. (2) Barberton (10-0)

(6) Eastlake North (6-4) vs. (3) Bedford (9-1)

Region 6

(8) Toledo St. John's Jesuit (6-4) vs. (1) Avon (10-0)

(5) Anthony Wayne (9-1) vs. (4) Highland (8-2)

(7) Sylvania Northview (8-2) vs. (2) Wadsworth (10-0)

(6) Midview (8-2) vs. (3) Olmsted Falls (9-1)

Region 7

(7) Boardman (6-4) vs. (2) Massillon Washington (7-3)

Division III

Region 9

(8) Aurora (6-4) vs. (1) Canfield (10-0)

(5) Alliance (9-1) vs. (4) Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (8-2)

(7) Tallmadge (7-3) vs. (2) Buckeye (10-0)

(6) St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) vs. (3) Woodridge (9-1)

Region 10

(8) Glenville (7-3) vs. (1) Toledo Central Catholic (8-2)

(7) Mansfield (8-2) vs. (2) Bay (10-0)

(6) University (7-3) vs. (3) Padua Franciscan (8-2)

Division IV

Region 13

(7) Struthers (7-3) vs. Perry (10-0)

Region 14

(8) Clearview (9-1) vs. Clear Fork (10-0)

(5) Bellevue (7-3) vs. Pepper Pike Oragne (8-2)

Division V

Region 17

(5) Fairless (8-2) vs. (4) Akron Manchester (8-2)

(7) Wickliffe (7-3) vs. (2) Grand Valley (10-0)

(6) Gilmour (6-4) vs. (3) Black River (9-1)

Division VI

Region 21

(8) Columbiana (7-3) vs. (1) Rootstown (10-0)

(7) East Palestine (8-2) vs. (2) Mogadore (8-1)

(6) Youngstown Liberty (8-2) vs. (3) Kirtland (10-0)

Division VII

Region 25

(5) Lisbon David Anderson (6-4) vs. (4) Windham (8-2)

(7) Warren JFK (4-6) vs. (2) Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)

(6) Youngstown Valley Christian (5-5) vs. (3) East Canton (8-2)

You can check below for live scoring updates throughout the night, or follow us on Twitter @WKYC_HSsports.

Tweets by WKYC_HSsports

© 2017 WKYC-TV