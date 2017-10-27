LIVE UPDATES | High school football week 10

It's hard to believe, but we have reached the end of the high school football regular season.

The playoffs will begin next week, and several teams still have a chance to punch their tickets either tonight or Saturday. One of those games already wrapped up this afternoon, with Glenville hammering Rhodes 47-0 to win the Senate Athletic League title and clinch a trip to the D-III playoffs.

However, there are still plenty of big matchups this weekend. Here's a look at the rundown:

Mogadore (8-0) vs. Rootstown (9-0) - Friday, 7 p.m.

While both of these PTC County teams are already headed to the D-VI playoffs, the week's only area matchup of unbeaten teams will see the Rovers (who had a 19-game losing streak just three years ago) try to cap off an unbelievable turnaround. It will not be easy taking down the powerhouse Wildcats (who are headed to the postseason for the 19th straight year), although Rootstown did accomplish that feat last season.

Padua Franciscan (8-1) vs. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-2) - Friday, 7 p.m.

The formula is simple for the Lions: Win, and they're in. A loss? They will likely miss the D-III playoffs. While the Friars have already punched their ticket, a victory would likely give them the top seed in region 10. They have lost five of their last six against NDCL.

Midview (7-2) vs. Avon Lake (6-3) - Friday, 7 p.m.

While neither of these two Southwestern Conference foes have punched their tickets to the D-II playoffs, the Middies could simply do that with a win. The Shoremen, however, need a little help, with multiple teams still projected to be ahead of them even with a victory. Their road was made much tougher after last week's one-point overtime loss to Olmsted Falls.

Alliance (8-1) vs. Marlington (7-2) - Friday, 7 p.m.

Everything seems to be at stake in this game: rivalry bragging rights, a Northeastern Buckeye Conference championship, and a trip to the D-III playoffs. The Aviators control their own destiny, and while the Dukes would need outside help, it's very unlikely they would be on the outside looking in with a victory.

Cuyahoga Heights (7-1) vs. Independence (7-2) - Friday, 7 p.m.

The Blue Devils need a win to make the D-VI playoffs, but that won't be an easy task against the Redskins, who are already in the D-VII playoffs despite last week's heartbreaking loss to Kirtland. Heights has won three straight in this series by a combined score of 121-49.

Chardon (6-3) vs. Eastlake North (5-4) - Friday, 7 p.m.

Despite having the worse record coming in, it's the Rangers who control their own destiny, needing only a win to earn a D-II playoff bid. The Hilltoppers, meanwhile, are in a bind following back-to-back losses, and would need at least six teams ahead of them to fall in order to make the D-III postseason.

Massillon Washington (6-3) vs. Canton McKinley (8-1) - Saturday, 2 p.m.

The greatest rivalry in all of high school football will be renewed at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, with both the Tigers and the Bulldogs already headed to the playoffs. McKinley will be looking to avenge last year's 21-19 loss to Massillon.

St. Ignatius (8-1) vs. St. Edward (9-0) - Saturday, 7 p.m.

Other than bragging rights in this classic rivalry between the area's most famous Catholic schools, the winner will earn the number one seed for region 1 in the D-I playoffs. The Wildcats beat the Eagles twice last year, including an overtime playoff win on their way to the state championship game. Regardless of how this one shakes out, many feel these teams are destined to meet again down the road.

