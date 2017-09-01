LIVE UPDATES | High school football week 2

After just one local game Thursday night in which Normandy beat Lincoln West 34-0, high school football's second week kicks into high gear tonight with a bevy of great showdowns.
Here are some of the notable matchups, highlighted by St. Ignatius taking on Mentor coming off big wins against Archbishop Hoban and Massillon Washington, respectively:
- St. Ignatius (1-0) at Mentor (1-0)
- Solon (1-0) at Twinsburg (1-0)
- Massillon Perry (1-0) at Canton Central Catholic (1-0)
- Euclid (1-0) at Aurora (0-1)
- St. Vincent-St. Mary (1-0) at Walsh Jesuit (0-1)
(All listed games start at 7 p.m.)
As always, you can follow along with scoring updates from throughout the night below:
