WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert Lakeshore Flood Watch
Close

LIVE UPDATES | High school football week 2

WKYC 6:31 PM. EDT September 01, 2017

After just one local game Thursday night in which Normandy beat Lincoln West 34-0, high school football's second week kicks into high gear tonight with a bevy of great showdowns.

Here are some of the notable matchups, highlighted by St. Ignatius taking on Mentor coming off big wins against Archbishop Hoban and Massillon Washington, respectively:

  • St. Ignatius (1-0) at Mentor (1-0)
  • Solon (1-0) at Twinsburg (1-0)
  • Massillon Perry (1-0) at Canton Central Catholic (1-0)
  • Euclid (1-0) at Aurora (0-1)
  • St. Vincent-St. Mary (1-0) at Walsh Jesuit (0-1)

(All listed games start at 7 p.m.)

As always, you can follow along with scoring updates from throughout the night below:

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories