LIVE UPDATES | High school football week 3

WKYC 6:39 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

The NFL may only be starting this weekend, but high school football is already in week three of its season!

As usual, we have a slew of great games tonight, highlighted by two matchups between undefeated teams that have a chance to make some noise once the playoffs roll around.

Here's a list of some of Friday night's bigger matchups (All games start at 7 p.m.):

  • Hudson (2-0) at Canton McKinley (2-0)
  • Solon (2-0) at Stow-Munroe Falls (2-0)
  • Glenville (0-2) at Mentor (1-1)
  • Shaker Heights (2-0) at Brunswick (1-1)
  • Avon Lake (1-1) at Avon (2-0)
  • Kent Roosevelt (1-1) at Ravenna (0-2)

Check in below throughout the night for scoring updates around the area:

