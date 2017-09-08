LIVE UPDATES | High school football week 3

The NFL may only be starting this weekend, but high school football is already in week three of its season!
As usual, we have a slew of great games tonight, highlighted by two matchups between undefeated teams that have a chance to make some noise once the playoffs roll around.
Here's a list of some of Friday night's bigger matchups (All games start at 7 p.m.):
- Hudson (2-0) at Canton McKinley (2-0)
- Solon (2-0) at Stow-Munroe Falls (2-0)
- Glenville (0-2) at Mentor (1-1)
- Shaker Heights (2-0) at Brunswick (1-1)
- Avon Lake (1-1) at Avon (2-0)
- Kent Roosevelt (1-1) at Ravenna (0-2)
Check in below throughout the night for scoring updates around the area:
