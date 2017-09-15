LIVE UPDATES | High school football week 4

football (Photo: Thinkstock)

Another Friday, another fine night for high school football in Northeast Ohio.

It's week four, which means conference play begins for many teams. Here's a look at some of tonight's notable matchups:

Mentor (2-1) at Strongsville (2-1)

Massillon Perry (3-0) at Massillon Jackson (2-1)

North Royalton (2-1) at Stow-Munroe Falls (3-0)

Green (2-1) at Canton McKinley (3-0)

Midview (3-0) at Amherst (3-0)

Copley (2-1) at Bedford (3-0)

As always, you can follow along below with live updates throughout the night, or on our new Twitter page @WKYC_HSsports.

