LIVE UPDATES | High school football week 4

WKYC 6:55 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

Another Friday, another fine night for high school football in Northeast Ohio.

It's week four, which means conference play begins for many teams. Here's a look at some of tonight's notable matchups:

  • Mentor (2-1) at Strongsville (2-1)
  • Massillon Perry (3-0) at Massillon Jackson (2-1)
  • North Royalton (2-1) at Stow-Munroe Falls (3-0)
  • Green (2-1) at Canton McKinley (3-0)
  • Midview (3-0) at Amherst (3-0)
  • Copley (2-1) at Bedford (3-0)

As always, you can follow along below with live updates throughout the night, or on our new Twitter page @WKYC_HSsports.

 

