LIVE UPDATES | High school football week 7

A football. (Photo: Thinkstock)

We're entering the home stretch for high school football! Here are some of the area's most notable games for tonight:

Buckeye (6-0) vs. Black River (6-0)

Padua Franciscan (6-0) vs. Archbishop Hoban (5-1)

Canton McKinley (6-0) vs. Massillon Jackson (5-1)

Solon (5-1) vs. Euclid (5-1)

St. Vincent-St. Mary (5-1) vs. Barberton (6-0)

As always, follow along below for live updates throughout the night.

