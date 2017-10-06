WKYC
LIVE UPDATES | High school football week 7

WKYC 7:49 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

We're entering the home stretch for high school football! Here are some of the area's most notable games for tonight:

  • Buckeye (6-0) vs. Black River (6-0)
  • Padua Franciscan (6-0) vs. Archbishop Hoban (5-1)
  • Canton McKinley (6-0) vs. Massillon Jackson (5-1)
  • Solon (5-1) vs. Euclid (5-1)
  • St. Vincent-St. Mary (5-1) vs. Barberton (6-0)

As always, follow along below for live updates throughout the night.

