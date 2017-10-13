LIVE UPDATES | High school football week 8

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie, Custom)

It's almost playoff time in Northeast Ohio, and several area high school football teams are still trying to punch their tickets to the state tournament!

Here's a look at tonight's top matchups:

Mentor (6-1) vs. Solon (5-2)

Barberton (7-0) vs. Tallmadge (6-1)

Padua Franciscan (6-1) vs. Benedictine (5-2)

Olmsted Falls (6-1) vs. Midview (6-1)

Coventry (6-1) vs. Woodridge (6-1)

Perry (7-0) vs. Orange (6-1)

Follow along below for scoring updates throughout the evening, or follow us on Twitter @WKYC_HSsports.

