LIVE UPDATES | High school football week 8

It's almost playoff time in Northeast Ohio, and several area high school football teams are still trying to punch their tickets to the state tournament!
Here's a look at tonight's top matchups:
- Mentor (6-1) vs. Solon (5-2)
- Barberton (7-0) vs. Tallmadge (6-1)
- Padua Franciscan (6-1) vs. Benedictine (5-2)
- Olmsted Falls (6-1) vs. Midview (6-1)
- Coventry (6-1) vs. Woodridge (6-1)
- Perry (7-0) vs. Orange (6-1)
Follow along below for scoring updates throughout the evening, or follow us on Twitter @WKYC_HSsports.
