LIVE UPDATES | High school football week 8

WKYC 6:47 PM. EDT October 13, 2017

It's almost playoff time in Northeast Ohio, and several area high school football teams are still trying to punch their tickets to the state tournament!
 
Here's a look at tonight's top matchups:
  • Mentor (6-1) vs. Solon (5-2)
  • Barberton (7-0) vs. Tallmadge (6-1)
  • Padua Franciscan (6-1) vs. Benedictine (5-2)
  • Olmsted Falls (6-1) vs. Midview (6-1)
  • Coventry (6-1) vs. Woodridge (6-1)
  • Perry (7-0) vs. Orange (6-1)

Follow along below for scoring updates throughout the evening, or follow us on Twitter @WKYC_HSsports.

