LIVE UPDATES | High school football week 9

We're in the penultimate week of the high school football regular season, with teams across Northeast Ohio still fighting for conference championships and playoff births!

Here's a list of some of tonight's notable area games:

Euclid (7-1) vs. Mentor (7-1)

Massillon Perry (7-1) vs. Canton McKinley (8-0)

Archbishop Hoban (7-1) vs. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-1)

Lorain (7-1) vs. Bedford (7-1)

Olmsted Falls (7-1) vs. Avon Lake (6-2)

Tallmadge (6-2) vs. Highland (7-1)

St. Vincent-St. Mary (5-3) vs. Massillon Washington (6-2)

Cuyahoga Heights (7-0) vs. Kirtland (8-0)

