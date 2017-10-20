LIVE UPDATES | High school football week 9

We're in the penultimate week of the high school football regular season, with teams across Northeast Ohio still fighting for conference championships and playoff births!
Here's a list of some of tonight's notable area games:
- Euclid (7-1) vs. Mentor (7-1)
- Massillon Perry (7-1) vs. Canton McKinley (8-0)
- Archbishop Hoban (7-1) vs. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-1)
- Lorain (7-1) vs. Bedford (7-1)
- Olmsted Falls (7-1) vs. Avon Lake (6-2)
- Tallmadge (6-2) vs. Highland (7-1)
- St. Vincent-St. Mary (5-3) vs. Massillon Washington (6-2)
- Cuyahoga Heights (7-0) vs. Kirtland (8-0)
You can follow along below for scoring updates throughout the night, or follow us on Twitter @WKYC_HSsports.
