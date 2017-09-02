LIVE UPDATES | Saturday's week 2 area high school football matchups

Friday night was another great night for high school football, highlighted by St. Ignatius taking down Mentor, 41-31.
However, there are still a few matchups that will take place Saturday night. Here's a look at the list (All games start at 7 p.m.):
- Glenville (0-1) at St. Edward (1-0) - 7 p.m.
- Cleveland Central Catholic (0-1) at Lake Catholic (0-1) - 7 p.m.
- Gilmour (1-0) at Youngstown Valley Christian (0-1) - 7 p.m.
- Independence (0-1) at Garfield Heights Trinity (1-0) - 7 p.m.
As always, you can follow along below with live scoring updates throughout the night.
