LIVE UPDATES | Saturday's week 2 area high school football matchups

Friday night was another great night for high school football, highlighted by St. Ignatius taking down Mentor, 41-31.

However, there are still a few matchups that will take place Saturday night. Here's a look at the list (All games start at 7 p.m.):

Glenville (0-1) at St. Edward (1-0) - 7 p.m.

Cleveland Central Catholic (0-1) at Lake Catholic (0-1) - 7 p.m.

Gilmour (1-0) at Youngstown Valley Christian (0-1) - 7 p.m.

Independence (0-1) at Garfield Heights Trinity (1-0) - 7 p.m.

As always, you can follow along below with live scoring updates throughout the night.

