Massillon beats Canton McKinley 16-15 after late field goal sails wide

The 128th meeting of high school football's greatest rivalry provided yet another classic, as Massillon outlasted Canton McKinley 16-15 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The difference came with just 1:24 left, when the Bulldogs' Sam Snyder lined up for a 45-yard field goal to give his team the lead. However, the kick sailed wide left, and the Tigers ran out the clock to preserve the victory.

For Massillon (7-3), Tre Morgan was the hero on offense, catching an 8-yard touchdown pass from Aiden Longwell with 6:02 left to put the Tigers ahead. He also had a 52-yard catch-and-run earlier in the drive to set up the score.

McKinley (8-2) was hurt by penalties all day, tallying 14 for 110 yards.

Both teams now await their first round playoff matchups, with McKinley in D-I and Massillon in D-II.

