LIVE UPDATES | High school football's first Friday night

WKYC 5:47 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

High school football is off and running after an entertaining slate of games last night, with the biggest showdown seeing St. Ignatius take down Archbishop Hoban 17-3.

However, the real fun begins tonight with the first Friday night games of the year. Most area teams will be in action, looking to start the season on a winning note.

Here's a look at some of the more notable matchups (All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted):

  • Euclid (7-4 in 2016) at Glenville (7-4)
  • Mentor (6-4) at Massillon Washington (8-3) - 7:30 p.m.
  • Aurora (10-2) at Solon (10-2)
  • Lake Catholic (5-5) at Stow-Munroe Falls (10-2)
  • Twinsburg (4-6) at Copley (8-3)

WKYC will be providing updates throughout the night from games across the area. Stay tuned!

