LIVE UPDATES | High school football's first Friday night

High school football is off and running after an entertaining slate of games last night, with the biggest showdown seeing St. Ignatius take down Archbishop Hoban 17-3.
FB: First step of the journey ✔️— SIHS Sports (@SIHSSports) August 25, 2017
Wildcats - 17
Knights - 3
Great effort by the Wildcats tonight!#GoCats #58MilesToCanton
However, the real fun begins tonight with the first Friday night games of the year. Most area teams will be in action, looking to start the season on a winning note.
Here's a look at some of the more notable matchups (All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted):
- Euclid (7-4 in 2016) at Glenville (7-4)
- Mentor (6-4) at Massillon Washington (8-3) - 7:30 p.m.
- Aurora (10-2) at Solon (10-2)
- Lake Catholic (5-5) at Stow-Munroe Falls (10-2)
- Twinsburg (4-6) at Copley (8-3)
WKYC will be providing updates throughout the night from games across the area. Stay tuned!
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs