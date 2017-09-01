RECAP | High school football week 2

St. Ignatius High School football coach Chuck Kyle (Photo: WKYC)

There were plenty of fireworks in Week 2 of high school football on Friday night.

Here were some of the notable results:

St. Ignatius (2-0) held off Mentor (1-1) by the final of 41-31

Nothing better than celebrating a victory with the Football Cats!#GoCats #58MilesToCanton pic.twitter.com/9gCFzh3dob — SIHS Sports (@SIHSSports) September 2, 2017

Solon stays perfect (2-0) as they beat Twinsburg (1-1) 26-21

Massillon Perry (2-0) over Canton Central Catholic (1-1) 21-7

Euclid (1-1) beat Aurora (0-2) 27-21

Here's a complete look at the Friday night scoreboard:

© 2017 WKYC-TV