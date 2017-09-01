WKYC
RECAP | High school football week 2

WKYC 12:10 AM. EDT September 02, 2017

There were plenty of fireworks in Week 2 of high school football on Friday night. 

Here were some of the notable results: 

  • St. Ignatius (2-0) held off Mentor (1-1) by the final of 41-31
  • Solon stays perfect (2-0) as they beat Twinsburg (1-1) 26-21
  • Massillon Perry (2-0) over Canton Central Catholic (1-1) 21-7
  • Euclid (1-1) beat Aurora (0-2) 27-21

Here's a complete look at the Friday night scoreboard:

