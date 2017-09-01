RECAP | High school football week 2

There were plenty of fireworks in Week 2 of high school football on Friday night.
Here were some of the notable results:
- St. Ignatius (2-0) held off Mentor (1-1) by the final of 41-31
.@SIHSCleveland beats Mentor 41-31@mbobo04: 103 rushing, TD@kylehall0707: 291 passing, 3 TDs— Pat Chiesa (@PatChiesa) September 2, 2017
Story on @matt_trickett2 coming Sunday.@wkyc pic.twitter.com/Jk1PAjuBjF
Nothing better than celebrating a victory with the Football Cats!#GoCats #58MilesToCanton pic.twitter.com/9gCFzh3dob— SIHS Sports (@SIHSSports) September 2, 2017
- Solon stays perfect (2-0) as they beat Twinsburg (1-1) 26-21
- Massillon Perry (2-0) over Canton Central Catholic (1-1) 21-7
- Euclid (1-1) beat Aurora (0-2) 27-21
Here's a complete look at the Friday night scoreboard:
