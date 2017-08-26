Saturday's area high school football matchups

It was a fun Friday night in week one of the high school football season, with teams like Mentor, Solon, and St. Edward all picking up big wins.

However, the first slate of games hasn't wrapped up yet: several teams will begin their seasons on Saturday, with most games taking place this afternoon.

Here's a complete list of Saturday's area high school games:

Beechcroft (10-2 in 2016) at Buchtel (4-6) - 1 p.m.

Holy Name (6-5) at Cleveland Central Catholic (3-7) - 1 p.m.

East Cleveland Shaw (4-6) at Shaker Heights (5-5) - 1 p.m.

East Tech (5-4) at Gilmour (7-3) - 2 p.m.

Whitney M. Young (2-8) at Western Reserve (9-1) - 2 p.m.

Coventry (5-5) at Kenmore-Garfield - 4 p.m.

Warren Harding (11-2) at Canton McKinley (6-5) - 7 p.m.

You can view updated scores throughout the night below:

© 2017 WKYC-TV