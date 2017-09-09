WKYC
Saturday's week 3 area high school football matchups

WKYC 7:24 PM. EDT September 09, 2017

Following an exciting Friday night that saw teams like Stow and Twinsburg get big wins, there are still some good high school football games taking place Saturday.

Some matchups already took place this afternoon, with Gilmour, Cleveland Central Catholic, St. Vincent-St. Mary, and St. Edward all picking up victories.

Here's a complete list of all the games taking place tonight (All games start at 7 p.m.):

  • Euclid (2-0) at St. Ignatius (2-0)
  • Cleveland Heights (0-2) at Benedictine (2-0)
  • Lake Catholic (1-1) at Holy Name (1-1)

As always, you can check in below for live updates throughout the evening:

