Saturday's week 3 area high school football matchups

St. Ignatius High School football coach Chuck Kyle (Photo: WKYC)

Following an exciting Friday night that saw teams like Stow and Twinsburg get big wins, there are still some good high school football games taking place Saturday.

Some matchups already took place this afternoon, with Gilmour, Cleveland Central Catholic, St. Vincent-St. Mary, and St. Edward all picking up victories.

AT THE END OF THE GAME, YOUR ST. EDWARD EAGLES HAVE WON OVER HD WOODSON WARRIORS, 45-20. Eagles advance to 3-0 on the season. — St. Edward Football (@SEHS_FOOTBALL) September 9, 2017

Varsity / Final

STVM - 21

Buchtel - 14



The Irish move to 3-0 and host Cardinal Mooney in their home opener next week. — STVM Football (@STVMFootball) September 9, 2017

Here's a complete list of all the games taking place tonight (All games start at 7 p.m.):

Euclid (2-0) at St. Ignatius (2-0)

Cleveland Heights (0-2) at Benedictine (2-0)

Lake Catholic (1-1) at Holy Name (1-1)

As always, you can check in below for live updates throughout the evening:

