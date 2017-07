Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

LYNDHURST - Police are investigating allegations that $10,000 is missing from the Brush High School baseball team.

The money, associated with a fundraising account, was collected to fund a team trip to a baseball camp in Florida last March.

Police were alerted of the missing money July 1.

Police say they have identified one person of interest.

