National Signing Day: Local athletes select colleges

It's National Signing Day, meaning plenty of letters of intent will be signed.

Check out our list of local high school athletes and join us in congratulating them on their decisions to further their athletic careers in college.

Cleveland Heights High School

Jaylen Harris, Football, The Ohio State University

Cleveland Metro School District

Collinwood

Kevin Bester, Football, Heidelberg

Deondre Brown, Footbal, Heidelberg

Emanuel Mapango, Football, Heidelberg

John Hay

Randy Coleman, Football, Heidelberg

Camryn Pollard, Football, Heidelberg

Chauncy Sanders, Basketball, Alabama A&M

Lincoln West

Robert Littlejohn, Football, Malone

Maurice Talley, Football, Hiram

Glenville

Raekwon Barnes, Football, Central State

Mykol Brooks, Football, U.S. Naval Academy

Coby Bryant, Football, Cincinnati

Jaylen Carver, Football, Garden City CC

Eillott Gates, Football, Walsh

Demerius Goodwin, Football, Morgan State

Adrien Grant, Football, Mercyhurst

Sylvester Harris, Football, Garden City CC

Maleek Hutton, Football, Hiram

Carl Jenkins, Football, Garden City CC

Javonta Jones, Football, Heidelberg

Deon Reddick, Football, Lincoln

Damontae Richmond, Football, Heidelberg

Michael Smith, Football, Garden City CC

Robert Thomas, Football, Lincoln

Teeshaun Turpin, Football, University of Tennessee at Martin

Tre'shon Walker-Smith, Football, Walsh

Desmond West, Football, Garden City CC

Mentor High School

Michael Ballentine, Football, Ohio University

Ryan Bischof, Football, Edinboro

Mark Gordon, Football, Marist

Billy Strozier, Football, Tiffin

Kyle Ulshafer, Football, Ashland

Kristen Funk, Soccer, Lake Erie

Bella Futchi, Soccer, Youngstown State

Matt Bull, Track, Eastern Michigan

St. Ignatius

Brian Almady, Football, Mercyhurst

John Spellacy, Football, Eastern Carolina

