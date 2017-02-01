National Signing Day: Local athletes select colleges

It's National Signing Day, meaning plenty of letters of intent will be signed.
Check out our list of local high school athletes and join us in congratulating them on their decisions to further their athletic careers in college.
Cleveland Heights High School
Jaylen Harris, Football, The Ohio State University
Cleveland Metro School District
Collinwood
Kevin Bester, Football, Heidelberg
Deondre Brown, Footbal, Heidelberg
Emanuel Mapango, Football, Heidelberg
John Hay
Randy Coleman, Football, Heidelberg
Camryn Pollard, Football, Heidelberg
Chauncy Sanders, Basketball, Alabama A&M
Lincoln West
Robert Littlejohn, Football, Malone
Maurice Talley, Football, Hiram
Glenville
Raekwon Barnes, Football, Central State
Mykol Brooks, Football, U.S. Naval Academy
Coby Bryant, Football, Cincinnati
Jaylen Carver, Football, Garden City CC
Eillott Gates, Football, Walsh
Demerius Goodwin, Football, Morgan State
Adrien Grant, Football, Mercyhurst
Sylvester Harris, Football, Garden City CC
Maleek Hutton, Football, Hiram
Carl Jenkins, Football, Garden City CC
Javonta Jones, Football, Heidelberg
Deon Reddick, Football, Lincoln
Damontae Richmond, Football, Heidelberg
Michael Smith, Football, Garden City CC
Robert Thomas, Football, Lincoln
Teeshaun Turpin, Football, University of Tennessee at Martin
Tre'shon Walker-Smith, Football, Walsh
Desmond West, Football, Garden City CC
Mentor High School
Michael Ballentine, Football, Ohio University
Ryan Bischof, Football, Edinboro
Mark Gordon, Football, Marist
Billy Strozier, Football, Tiffin
Kyle Ulshafer, Football, Ashland
Kristen Funk, Soccer, Lake Erie
Bella Futchi, Soccer, Youngstown State
Matt Bull, Track, Eastern Michigan
St. Ignatius
Brian Almady, Football, Mercyhurst
John Spellacy, Football, Eastern Carolina
