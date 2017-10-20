WATCH | Local volleyball players entertain crowd during power outage

(Photo: Jim Brady, The Chronicle Telegram/Twitter)

GRAFTON - So what do you do when you're supposed to play a volleyball tournament game and the power goes out?

To quote Rodney Dangerfield's Al Czervik in Caddyshack: So? So let's dance!

Thursday night, Midview High School played host to the Division I District Volleyball tournament as Avon Lake was set to take on Magnificat, followed by Olmsted Falls against St. Joseph Academy.

Minutes before the Avon Lake-Magnificat match was set to begin, the power went out inside the gymnasium. After roughly 15 minutes, the two teams just started singing.

St. Joseph Academy was armed with a sound system for their locker room and someone else had a battery-powered disco ball and the party was on.

Jim Brady of The Chronicle Telegram was covering the doubleheader and sent me this tweet:

HS kids at their best....well done @MagsHSAthletics and @AvonLakeSports for making the best of an odd situation. #LoCoVball. pic.twitter.com/dMqkEHlknN — James Brady (@jbrady_ct) October 19, 2017

See who is out front leading the dancing? The official!

All four teams took part in the party until the lights came back on. Members of Midview's team who were assisting in game operations also joined in.

By the way, Magnificat and St. Joseph Academy are moving on to next week's district semifinals.

