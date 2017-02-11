Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie soak up New York atmosphere ahead of UFC 208. (Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski, Custom)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back in New York City for the second time in three months, and they are bringing another title fight to “The Big Apple” when Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie battle in the inaugural world women’s featherweight title bout at UFC 209 at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn tonight.



In the lead up to the fight, the UFC held its traditional weigh-ins and open workouts, but there was an historical twist. The open workouts were held in the world-renown Gleason’s Gym along the Brooklyn waterfront, an experience the main eventers relished.



“How could I not be excited to be here?” said Holm, a former world champion boxer. “To be in Brooklyn? There’s a lot of boxing history here. I’m happy to be here, and I think it’s awesome. Obviously, I’ve had a passion for boxing and for MMA.



“For me, this is huge that MMA is coming into one of the places that’s had so much history in boxing. I’m a fighter. I just love to fight. I love all aspects of the game. I love the boxing; I love the MMA, so I think it’s awesome that it’s all here right now and I get to be a part of it.”

De Randamie added, “How can you not enjoy this? Come on? Tell me. How can you not enjoy it? If you ask anybody six months ago that Germaine is going to headline in Brooklyn, the second UFC event, everybody would tell you you’re crazy. This is the moment. It’s now or never. You’ve got to live up to the pressure, but I feel amazing. I have a great team behind me. I’ve got great fans. Let’s do this.”



Gleason’s Gym was the home of Jake LaMotta (whose life story was recounted in the major motion picture Raging Bull), Roberto Duran, Mike Tyson and prior to a title fight against Sonny Liston, Muhammad Ali also trained in the gym.



Additionally, Gleason’s, which was founded in the Bronx and moved to both Manhattan and Brooklyn, has a professional wrestling school that has produced dozens of competitors for World Wrestling Entertainment, as well as the now defunct Extreme Championship Wrestling and World Championship Wrestling organizations.



“It’s such an honor,” de Randamie said. “I want to come back here, maybe not after the fight because I don’t know how I’ll come out of the fight. If it’s a short fight, I’ll come back and maybe, I can get a workout in. Not this short of a workout, but maybe an hour with one of the great boxing coaches. It’s an honor.”



Not expecting to be competing at the top of the card for a UFC Championship against Holm after having an open workout at the legendary Gleason’s Gym, de Randamie hopes to use the unique experience in Brooklyn to motivate others to pursue their goals, regardless of the professional.



“I just want people to realize that everything is possible,” de Randamie said. “Nobody would have expected me to headline this card. Nobody!



“Dreams are possible. You’ve just got to go for it. Don’t let anybody stop you, no matter what you dream, even if it’s the smallest thing. Not everybody has to become a fighter. Just go after your dreams. Die with memories, not dreams.”

(© 2017 WKYC)