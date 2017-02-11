Holly Holm hopes to channel Patriot-like comeback at UFC 209

UFC featherweight contender Holly Holm hopes to channel a Patriot-like comeback at UFC 208. (Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski, Custom)

Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight contender Holly Holm watched Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, and is hoping to channel some of the comeback magic from quarterback Tom Brady.

Down by 25 points in the second half, Brady engineered the largest comeback in Super Bowl history and led a game-winning drive in a 34-28 overtime victory at NRG Stadium in Houston.

And Holm is hoping for her own type of comeback, as after two straight losses, she moved up to the newly created 145-pound division and will fight Germain De Randamie in the inaugural featherweight championship bout in the main event of UFC 208 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn tonight.

“I tell you what, when I was watching that game, it did inspire me,” Holm said at the open workouts. “I was watching that game like, ‘You know what? That’s exactly it. You just don’t give up. You keep pushing forward.’ A lot of people will give up, and that’s not going to be me.

“I’m also coming off of two losses, so she might be thinking, ‘I’ve got her while she’s down,’ but coming off those losses, I’m twice as motivated, twice as excited to get in there. All I can really see is victory. There’s no choice.”

After switching from boxing to mixed martial arts, Holm started her career with a 10-0 record, capped off by a knockout of previously unbeaten Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in November of 2015, when she won the women’s bantamweight championship of the world.

However, since beating Rousey, Holm has lost two straight fields, one via a technical submission against Miesha Tate in her first title defense, and then, a unanimous decision setback against Valentina Shevchenko last July.

“This is nerves in a whole different way,” Holm said. “It’s not just the belt. It’s not just that this is the first time a 145-pound division has been in there, and it’s for the title.

“It’s in a different weight class, and I have an opportunity to get titles in two different weight classes. There’s a whole different set of nerves. It’s not the same, but I’m just so thankful for this opportunity and I’m excited for it.”

Although Holm is aiming to become the first-ever female fighter to win belts in two divisions, she is not interested in entertaining talk of being “The Greatest Of All Time.”

“I’ll never see myself that way because I think that that would prevent me from wanting to learn and get better,” Holm said. “I always want to feel like a beginner.

“With that being said, yes, I will be very proud of the accomplishment. Why wouldn’t I be? It’s something that no female’s ever been able to do, much less a female that’s come from the boxing world. This is a whole new career for me. I started a whole new career at 30, so it’s awesome to be able to be here and to be able to accomplish something again, and that’s why I’m visualizing the victory.

“The simple thing is that I love the game and I hate to lose. I still want to play the game and I better get a win.”

