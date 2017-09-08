How to change your Facebook profile photo to show your Cleveland Browns pride

It's that time of year again, Cleveland Browns season! Which means it is also time to show your Cleveland Browns pride.

WKYC has created a Facebook frame for you to use to show support for the team you love.

How to use the Facebook frame:

On your phone

On your profile, tap the word "Edit" on your profile picture.

Tap "Select Profile Picture."

Select a photo to be your profile pic. It can be the same one you are already using.

Tap "Add Frame," and search for "Let's Go Browns" You should see "Let's Go Browns" by WKYC Channel 3 - Cleveland in the list of options.

Select the frame and tap "Use" in the upper right corner.

On a computer

Click here to get to Facebook profile picture options.

Click "Select a Photo" in the middle of the page.

Pick a photo. It can be the same one you're using currently.

Search for "Let's Go Browns" in the field that says "Search for themes, owner names and more."

Pick the frame that says "Let's Go Browns."

Resize your photo if needed.

You can select how long you want to use the frame. It defaults to one week.

Click "Use as Profile Picture."

We hope you will join us in showing everyone how much the Cleveland Browns mean to Northeast Ohioans!

© 2017 WKYC-TV