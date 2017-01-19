Johnny Manziel: 'I'm just trying to be a good person again'

Johnny Manziel hasn't played in the NFL since the Cleveland Browns cut him last March, but he's still got a spotlight on him.
On Thursday afternoon, Manziel posted a series of tweets indicating he's working on turning over a new leaf.
Haven't been this happy in a long time man. I appreciate all the people in my life who reached out during the truly rough patches in '16— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017
No lie.. I was a douche in 2016 I'm just trying to be a good PERSON again#LostInTheSauce— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017
Nah. Admitting is the first step https://t.co/xyMTqNpnGH— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017
Have to LIVE these words not just TWEET them ✌🏼— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 19, 2017
Made plenty of mistakes along the way, and have a lot I'd do differently. To all my family and real friends who have stuck by me...THANK YOU— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) April 29, 2016
Manziel had a troubled 2016 as he dealt with assault allegations against his ex-girlfriend. Those charges were dropped, but Manziel was ordered to enroll in anger management courses. He was also named in a lawsuit in which a Texas bar employee claimed Manziel punched him after demanding drinks.
