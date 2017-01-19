WKYC
Johnny Manziel: 'I'm just trying to be a good person again'

WKYC 3:23 PM. EST January 19, 2017

Johnny Manziel hasn't played in the NFL since the Cleveland Browns cut him last March, but he's still got a spotlight on him.

On Thursday afternoon, Manziel posted a series of tweets indicating he's working on turning over a new leaf.

Manziel had a troubled 2016 as he dealt with assault allegations against his ex-girlfriend. Those charges were dropped, but Manziel was ordered to enroll in anger management courses. He was also named in a lawsuit in which a Texas bar employee claimed Manziel punched him after demanding drinks.

