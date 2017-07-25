Jordan Spieth commits to play in Bridgestone Invitational

SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND - JULY 22: Jordan Spieth of the United States celebrates a birdie on the 18th green during the third round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on July 22, 2017 in Southport, England. (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2017 Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth's first appearance following his win at The Open Championship will come in Akron. On Tuesday, the 23-year-old golf superstar committed to play in next week's World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

Spieth, who will turn 24 later this week, is one of the hottest names in golf and is coming off of a dramatic victory at The Open, which saw him wrestle a late lead away from Matt Kuchar in the final five holes for his third career major. With 11 career victories, including three in 2017, Spieth is now the world's No. 2 golfer, trailing only Dustin Johnson, who won last year's Bridgestone Invitational.

Johnson, as well as Kuchar, are also expected to play in the Bridgestone, which will take place Aug. 1-6 at Firestone Country Club’s South Course.

“The Bridgestone Invitational is one of my favorite events of the year,” Kuchar said. “Firestone is such a great golf course, one of my favorites of the year. The list of champions there is just incredible. It’s one trophy that I’m really hoping to add my name to someday.”

Other notables expected to play in Akron next week include Phil Mickelson, who will be making his 23rd consecutive appearance at the tournament and nine-time PGA winner Bubba Watson.

