Kendra Seitz honored with Courage Award at CLE Sports Awards

CLEVELAND -- Kendra Seitz is no stranger to challenges, but in the face of adversity, she has risen above all of those obstacles to shine in competitive swimming.

And for the determination she showed in overcoming a heart transplant to be a competitive swimmer, Seitz was honored with the Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Courage Award at the 17th annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards banquet at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel Grand Ballroom Thursday night.

On the Fourth of July in 2009, Seitz fell ill, and it was thought that she could be suffering from dehydration, but further analysis revealed that she was experiencing heart failure. The prognosis was grim, as it was determined that Seitz needed a new heart, and she was transferred via Life Flight to Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.

Under the watchful care of Dr. Gerald Boyle, the medical director of Pediatric Heart Failure and Transplant Services at Cleveland Clinic, Seitz was the recipient of a new heart just six days into her stay in the hospital.

Through the use of Aqua Therapy to strengthen Seitz’s body following the transplant surgery, she no longer needed a wheelchair and walked out of rehabilitation with the goal of being a competitive swimmer, which she has become with the Hudson Explorers Aquatics Team (HEAT).

A Distinguished Honor Roll middle-school student in Hudson, Seitz participated in the Transplant Games of America and earned a gold medal in both the 50-meter butterfly and breaststroke competitions, as well as a silver in the freestyle and bronze in the backstroke.

“Kendra has the kind of quiet courage that surprises and inspires us all,” Dr. Boyle said in the release announcing the award.

“Her courage and determination during her recovery left no doubt that she had the heart of a fighter. In fact, the heart of an Olympian. It may have taken her two tries, but she definitely has the heart of a champion.”

