Kurt Angle to wrestle first WWE match in 11 years at TLC pay-per-view

Kurt Angle is returning to a WWE ring.

It's true, it's true.

The 1996 Olympic gold medalist and pro wrestling superstar will wrestle his first match in WWE at the TLC (Tables, Ladders and Chairs) pay-per-view on Sunday, replacing Roman Reigns in the show's main event, the company announced on Friday. Angle will team up along with the WWE Raw tag team champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in a 5-on-3 Tables, Ladders and Chairs handicap match against The Miz, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Cesaro and Kane.

According to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com, Angle's unexpected return is the result of Reigns having been infected with viral meningitis. WWE superstar Bray Wyatt has also reportedly been affected by the virus and will be replaced by A.J. Styles in previously announced match against Finn Balor.

After winning a gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics for freestyle wrestling, Angle became one of the WWE's biggest stars of the early and mid-2000s. In 2006, he left the company to sign with rival TNA, where he remained until 2016.

In April, WWE inducted Angle into its Hall of Fame at WrestleMania and later named him the on-screen general manager of its flagship show, Monday Night Raw. Although rumors persisted of a potential return to the ring, Angle has merely remained on on-screen figurehead for the show -- that is until now.

You can witness Angle's in-ring return at WWE TLC on Sunday on the WWE Network.

