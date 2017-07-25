LeBron James denies issues with Kyrie Irving on Twitter

Kyrie Irving #2 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after a play in the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Ever since Friday's ESPN report that star guard Kyrie Irving had requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, social media has been abuzz with speculation regarding LeBron James' response.

On Tuesday, James himself opted to weigh in.

Following a flurry of reports, including one from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that James would be tempted to fight Irving, James took to Twitter to deny a rift between himself and the 4-time All-Star.

Posting a pair of Tweets from SLAM Magazine's official Twitter account, James stated that such reports were #NotFacts and encouraged reporters to "get another source."

James' tweets come days after ESPN's Brian Windhorst first reported Irving had requested a trade from Cavs management, seeking to escape James' lengthy shadow. Per Windhorst, the 4-time NBA MVP was "blindsided and disappointed" to learn of Irving's request.

On Saturday, James posted an Instagram story of himself singing along to rapper Meek Mill's latest album. Some took the lyrics as a thinly veiled shot at his three-year running mate.

James' posts on Tuesday, however, would seem to dispute that notion.

This isn't the first time this week the Cavs forward has used social media to spread his message. Following a Monday Yahoo Sports report that Cleveland had agreed to terms with free agent point guard Derrick Rose, James used his official Twitter account to welcome the former MVP.

© 2017 WKYC-TV