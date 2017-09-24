WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 11 closing alerts
Close

LeBron James responds to President Trump's comments, social media reacts

WKYC 9:23 PM. EDT September 24, 2017

LeBron James has always been one to speak his mind.

That fact, was no different when President Trump rescinded an invitation from the Golden State Warriors to come the to the White House

James expressed exactly how he felt, taking to Twitter Saturday, calling Trump a "bum" and adding, "Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!"

But he didn't stop there. James returned to social media, hours later with a more detailed explanation of his tweet. 

In a two minute video posted to Uninterrupted's (the digital company James owns) Twitter page, the four-time MVP said he was "frustrated" with the President "[trying] to divide us once again."

"He's now using sports as the platform to try to divide us," James said. "We all know how much sports brings us together, how much passion it has, how much we love and care,...and for him to try to use this platform to divide us even more is not something I can stand for, and it's not something I can be quiet about."

Social media was too, could not be quiet about James' comments. 

Check out a few of them below. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories