LeBron James responds to President Trump's comments, social media reacts

LeBron James has always been one to speak his mind.

That fact, was no different when President Trump rescinded an invitation from the Golden State Warriors to come the to the White House.

James expressed exactly how he felt, taking to Twitter Saturday, calling Trump a "bum" and adding, "Going to the White House was a great honor until you showed up!"

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

But he didn't stop there. James returned to social media, hours later with a more detailed explanation of his tweet.

In a two minute video posted to Uninterrupted's (the digital company James owns) Twitter page, the four-time MVP said he was "frustrated" with the President "[trying] to divide us once again."

"It’s not about dividing. We as American people need to come together even stronger.” — @KingJames responds to @realDonaldTrump’s comments. pic.twitter.com/UHpzXpb42K — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 23, 2017

"He's now using sports as the platform to try to divide us," James said. "We all know how much sports brings us together, how much passion it has, how much we love and care,...and for him to try to use this platform to divide us even more is not something I can stand for, and it's not something I can be quiet about."

Social media was too, could not be quiet about James' comments.

Check out a few of them below.

LeBron is an American citizen just like the rest of us, so why shouldn't he be allowed to speak out? 🤔 — Jay Fudge (@jaguarfudge) September 23, 2017

Sounds like something a bum would say! Hmm... — Fighting MF Dubya (@mfwooten1) September 23, 2017

President Trump is not "divisive" for calling them out for THEIR divisive rhetoric & tactics. Keep your politics out of sports.We don't care — Deplorable Melissa (@sweetatertot2) September 24, 2017

LeBron can speak on whatever he chooses when ever he chooses — Richard Clayton (@ohlawdylawd300) September 23, 2017

The divide started when Americans sit by while there are injustices occuring. We protest then YOU claim the protest is wrong, not the action — RainaBaina (@RainaBaina02) September 24, 2017

thanks LeBron for staying calm and getting the real message out there, unity peace and love man! — lil robyn (@__robynbanks) September 24, 2017

Thanks for speaking up! POLITICS HAS/WILL ALWAYS BEEN IN SPORTS! Let's start with Jesse Owens... — Claudia Gunter (@ClaudiaGunter1) September 24, 2017

It’s not divisive when our President stands up for our American Flag & the many men and women who died for it. Maybe u should join military. — BRUCE CHAMBERS (@BruceChambers) September 24, 2017

There is absolutely no place for politics in sports. Kaep's kneeling should have been dealt with. Listen to the fans. #Justplayball — Grant Goodale (@GrantGoodale) September 24, 2017

This gentleman is eloquent and speaks for our national values---more so than Trump. — Sandra A. Citizen (@Sandee9378) September 24, 2017

These athletes constantly disrespecting our Nation and Commander is teaching our youth to be outrageous! — Christina (@cdalton20) September 24, 2017

Thank you for using your voice, notoriety, and Twitter presence to speak up and speak out against hate. Much respect and much love. ✊🏾❤️🇺🇸✌🏽 — Melinda Lada (@MelindaLada) September 24, 2017

Don't care about your politics LeBron. Stick to figuring out what stacked team to join and losing in the NBA finals, stick to what you know — rich rohloff (@rerthegreat) September 24, 2017

The #goat not just how he plays the game, but how he teaches all of us to be better than we were before. — G ben cohen (@Gbencohen) September 24, 2017

