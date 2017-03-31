Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James encourages kids to get involved in STEM fields

Photo courtesy of Verizon (Photo: Photo courtesy of Verizon)

"We don't need more LeBrons."

That's what Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James says in a video for Verizon's new #WeNeedMore campaign.

The spot is encouraging kids to get involved in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (commonly referred to as STEM), according to a release out Friday from the company.

The clip points out that while there are only roughly 2,880 professional football players, 5,880 models, and 624 basketball players across the country, there's a need to fill the more than 4 million available STEM jobs in the U.S.

James is joined by other big names like New Orleans Saints' quarterback Drew Brees and model Adriana Lima in the spot.

Verizon officials said the company is in the midst of investing more than $160 million to give more students access to equipment needed to help learn tech-related skills.

Watch the video below (MOBILE USERS: click here to view).

