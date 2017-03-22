Could Cleveland Cavaliers' star LeBron James be appearing on 'Carpool Karaoke'?

If the social media postings are any indication, Cleveland Cavaliers' star LeBron James will soon be taking his talents to a mobile device near you.
The basketball player popped up in a photo posted on Twitter this week by late night television host James Corden.
The host of television's The Late Late Show is turning his popular 'Carpool Karaoke' segment into a streaming series on Apple Music.
Hanging with these two today. I'm from High Wycombe. pic.twitter.com/xNVKBYCRlH— James Corden (@JKCorden) March 20, 2017
LBJ gave a social media shoutout to Corden, too (MOBILE USERS: click here to view).
According to the Akron Beacon Journal, James mentioned the appearance before practice earlier this week.
“It’s going to be phenomenal,” he said. “He’s doing a whole show based upon that whole thing with Apple Music. It’s not just us in the car singing songs. I can’t tell you exactly what we’re doing, but we’ve got a whole production going on.”
James will join the ranks of other celebrities, including Adele and Michelle Obama, who have joined Corden to sing songs in a car cruising around Los Angeles in the sketches' original home on Corden's The Late Late Show.
