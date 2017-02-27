LeBron James Says: 'Deron Williams brings automatic leadership'

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 27: Rashad Vaughn #20 of the Milwaukee Bucks guards LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on February 27, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Bucks 102-95. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - There were two main subjects for LeBron James to discuss after the Cavaliers 102-95 win over the Bucks on Monday night: his health and the new 'D-Will,' Deron Williams.

Welcome Deron Williams: When asked what the veteran point guard will bring to the Wine and Gold now that he's officially on board, James replied, "Automatic leadership. He's run multiple franchises before and has played in big games before, so you know he won't shy away from the moment."

LeBron played with Williams in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, winning a pair of gold medals. "He can knock down shots and he can playmake, so he's going to help out a lot," James continued. "When you're on Team USA, you fantasize about playing with all of those guys, and I've been fortunate enough to play with a bunch of them throughout my career."

For Derrick Williams, aka D-Will, it's time for a new nickname since Deron Williams uses that moniker as well. "He's been bumped because he's younger than Deron," joked James. "We're still figuring that out."

Welcome back: James scored 24 points and 10 rebounds, despite not knowing if he would be able to play due to strep throat. "I came in here earlier to get a warm up and see how I felt and how my energy level would be. After going into the weight room and then on the court, I felt like I had enough in the tank to play."

NBA on notice: The Cavaliers are now 0-4 this season and 4-19 since 2014-15 when they play a game without LeBron. It's one of the strongest arguments to make as to why James should be the league's MVP for the fifth time in his career. LeBron was asked after Monday's win how much attention does he pay to accolades at this point in the season.

"I pay attention to it a lot."

When pressed about his candidacy for MVP, James started humbly by joking with ESPN's Dave McMenamin, "I'm always shy when you ask me about myself." But as he continued, he dropped this fun nugget, "Just look at my winning percentage when I'm on the floor and when I'm not on the floor. This league is all about winning and producing."

Any questions?

