WKYC
Close

LeBron James Says | 'I will never lose' on Instagram. Was he calling out Kyrie Irving?

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 10:22 PM. EDT August 04, 2017

CLEVELAND - We haven't done one of these for awhile.

LeBron James went to social media on Friday and posted a series of Instagram stories that could be perceived in all sorts of ways. Let's take a look and listen (please note that some of the video contains explicit language)

So what are we to take from this?

Was LeBron returning fire to Kyrie Irving, who reportedly no longer wants to playing along side the four-time MVP in Cleveland? Or to Steph Curry and Irving for imitating James at Harrison Barnes' wedding last weekend? 

Or was he just enjoying some Meek Mill? 

Let the guesswork begin. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Steph Curry mocks LeBron James while Kyrie Irving laughs

WKYC

TIMELINE | The rocky relationship between Cleveland Cavaliers stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving

WKYC

Shots fired? Kyrie Irving appears to mock LeBron James in new snapchat post

WKYC

LeBron James denies issues with Kyrie Irving on Twitter

WKYC

LeBron James frustrated, concerned with Cleveland Cavaliers' offseason efforts

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories