LeBron James Says | 'I will never lose' on Instagram. Was he calling out Kyrie Irving?

CLEVELAND - We haven't done one of these for awhile.

LeBron James went to social media on Friday and posted a series of Instagram stories that could be perceived in all sorts of ways. Let's take a look and listen (please note that some of the video contains explicit language)

"They wanna see me fall"



LeBron laughing at his critics 👀 pic.twitter.com/bh4ZgGYx88 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 4, 2017

So what are we to take from this?

Was LeBron returning fire to Kyrie Irving, who reportedly no longer wants to playing along side the four-time MVP in Cleveland? Or to Steph Curry and Irving for imitating James at Harrison Barnes' wedding last weekend?

Or was he just enjoying some Meek Mill?

Let the guesswork begin.

