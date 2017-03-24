LeBron James Says | 'If coach decides to give me a game off, it's not because I'm resting'

There was MOSTLY good news in Charlotte for the Cavs on Friday night.
Their 112-105 win over the Hornets clinched their third straight NBA Central Division title, it keeps them ahead of Boston for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and it ends a drab road trip off on a good note.
However after the game, LeBron James didn't feel in a celebratory mood after revealing he had sustained a scratched cornea in his right eye after getting poked by Charlotte's Jeremy Lamb. You can see him favoring it during a postgame interview on Fox Sports Ohio with Allie Clifton:
"We just had a bunker mentality."@KingJames on the meaning of the @cavs winning their third straight division title. pic.twitter.com/fpsPqGJCrR— FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) March 25, 2017
James told reporters in the locker room later that his vision was blurry. He also took a hard fall on his back in the fourth quarter during a layup attempt. When asked what his status would be for Saturday's game at the Q against the Wizards, James replied, "if coach decides to give me a game off, it's not because I'm resting. It's because I'm banged up."
