LeBron James Says | 'If coach decides to give me a game off, it's not because I'm resting'

The Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, middle, is fouled by the Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller, left, during the second half at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavs won, 112-105. (Photo: Charlotte Observer, 2017 MCT)

There was MOSTLY good news in Charlotte for the Cavs on Friday night.

Their 112-105 win over the Hornets clinched their third straight NBA Central Division title, it keeps them ahead of Boston for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and it ends a drab road trip off on a good note.

However after the game, LeBron James didn't feel in a celebratory mood after revealing he had sustained a scratched cornea in his right eye after getting poked by Charlotte's Jeremy Lamb. You can see him favoring it during a postgame interview on Fox Sports Ohio with Allie Clifton:

"We just had a bunker mentality."@KingJames on the meaning of the @cavs winning their third straight division title. pic.twitter.com/fpsPqGJCrR — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) March 25, 2017

James told reporters in the locker room later that his vision was blurry. He also took a hard fall on his back in the fourth quarter during a layup attempt. When asked what his status would be for Saturday's game at the Q against the Wizards, James replied, "if coach decides to give me a game off, it's not because I'm resting. It's because I'm banged up."

